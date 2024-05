Rahul, Akhilesh to address poll rally in Varanasi on Tuesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint INDIA bloc poll rally here on Tuesday.

The two leaders along with other leaders of INDIA bloc will address ‘Parivartan Sankalp Sabha,’ seeking votes for Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that both the leaders will reach the rally to be held at Mohan Sarai of Rohaniya Assembly under Varanasi Lok Sabha at 4 pm. He said that tomorrow’s Varanasi rally will see a historically large number of people turn out.