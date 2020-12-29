Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that the farmers protesting at the Singhu border to protest against the centre’s agriculture laws will be given free Wi-Fi.

He said that AAP will install Wi-Fi hotspots to help farmers make video calls and connect with family members back home.

The decision has been taken by “sevadar” Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

“A person needs bread, clothes and a house to live a respectable life… but now the internet has also been added to it,” Chadha said.

“As soon as the demand comes we will put hot spots there. Signals will be within 100 metres of hot spots,” he added.

Two weeks ago, after holding fast in support of agitating farmers, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tore up copies of the farm bills during a special Assembly session.

In a sarcastic remark, CM urged the centre not to become worse than Britishers. “What was the hurry to get the farm laws passed during pandemic,” he asked.

“I hereby tear up the three farm laws in this Assembly and appeal to the centre not to become worse than the Britishers. What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in parliament during the coronavirus pandemic?” Kejriwal asked during a session called to discuss the farmers’ protest.

The protesting farmers are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws–The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 enacted in September.