Rafale fuselage manufacturing unit to be set up in Hyderabad

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems have announced a strategic partnership to manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages in a state-of-the-art facility to be established in Hyderabad. This will be the first-ever Rafale fuselage production unit in India.

The Rafale aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020. The unit will manufacture Rafale aircraft fuselages for India and other global markets. The addition of the fuselage manufacturing unit of Rafale would be a great boost to Hyderabad’s image as a key defence manufacturing hub, particularly when neighbouring AP has been trying to gain the same for its Rayalaseema region.

Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), have signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages locally in India. Accordingly, Tata Advanced Systems will establish a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad to produce key components of the Rafale aircraft, including lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section. This will be first such unit outside France, manufacturing key components of the aircraft.

The Initial fuselage sections are expected to roll off the Hyderabad Assembly line in the financial year 2028, with plans to deliver up to two complete fuselages every month.

Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier said, “For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements.”

The CEO & MD, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Sukharan Singh said, “This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in building a robust aerospace ecosystem that can support global platforms.

According to a statement issued by the strategic partners, “This agreement reinforces Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiatives. This partnership aims to strengthen India’s role as a global aerospace manufacturing hub and promote greater economic self-reliance.”

The facility is expected to serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing and marks a significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure.