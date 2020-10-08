The Indian Air Force on Thursday marks the 88th anniversary showcasing its prowess and put its mainstream fighter jets on display.

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will also be featured at the ceremony.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon near Delhi.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings said in a tweet in Hindi, “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion, said the country is “proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries”.

He also posted a video:

On the day of rehearsal, Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft participated, besides the Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

Many leaders and prominent personalities extended their greetings on the occasion of the 88th anniversary of the IAF.