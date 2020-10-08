The Indian Air Force on Thursday marks the 88th anniversary showcasing its prowess and put its mainstream fighter jets on display.

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will also be featured at the ceremony.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon near Delhi.

Air Force Day Parade 2020. Live from Air Force Station Hindan. https://t.co/QNWdvkvjZG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2020

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings said in a tweet in Hindi, “Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone.”

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion, said the country is “proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries”.

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. #AFDay2020 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/jo0t1dIv20 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

I am confident that the IAF will always guard the Nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020

He also posted a video:

On the occasion of #AirForceDay Raksha Mantri greets the Air Warriors and their families. RM says “The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the @IAF_MCC as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries.” pic.twitter.com/9Xl4UYnhIN — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) October 8, 2020

On the day of rehearsal, Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft participated, besides the Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

Many leaders and prominent personalities extended their greetings on the occasion of the 88th anniversary of the IAF.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Congratulations @IAF_MCC on marking your 88th anniversary.

The professional force that you are, you showcase the excellence India’s air warriors have achieved in all these years. नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् | #IndianAirforceDay — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 8, 2020

On #AFDay2020, salutations to Air Force personnel for their courage and commitment towards safeguarding our Nation. @IAF_MCC नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IAE5yRmZfV — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 8, 2020

On 88th Air Force Day, I salute the exemplary valour of @IAF_MCC personnel. IAF is ensuring the safety of our skies with utmost dedication to the Nation. Special congratulations for adding 5 Rafale jets to the Golden Arrows' Quiver. #AFDay2020 Touch the sky with glory! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PWZAzulq8P — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2020

Warm greetings to everyone from the Indian Air Force fraternity on the ocassion of Air Force Day! The way you continue to serve the nation selflessly & tirelessly is awe-inspiring. My best wishes to all our @IAF_MCC personnel & their families.#IndianAirForceDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2020