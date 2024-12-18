Radiosonde launched from ISRO centre for atmospheric data collection

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre at the Central University launched a Radiosonde here on Wednesday for atmospheric data collection.

The Eighth Radiosonde was successfully launched under the MOU between National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC, ISRO) and Central University of Jammu from the Satish Dhawan Centre for Space Science.

Advertisement

Prof. Vinay Kumar and Convener Satish Dhawan, Centre for Space Science, along with his dedicated faculty, students, scholars and staff successfully culminated the launch.

Advertisement

The Weather Balloon, along with the Radiosonde, will record the study of the atmospheric profiles of the humidity, pressure, temperature, wind speed and direction. This will contribute to the metrological research related to the Climate change and atmospheric conditions.

This Radiosonde Ground Station is an indigenous development in the Semi Conductor Laboratory, Mohali, a make in India product under the Director General Dr. Kamaljeet Singh and Nemi Chand.

The launch is under the project with National Remote Sensing Centre in collaboration with Dr. Hareef Baba, NRSC.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Haneet Kour, Dr. Sanjeev Yadav, Dr. Pravesh Pal, Faculty Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, CUJ along with his team Mehak Mahajan (STA,CIF) Ayesha, Bandhna, Amrit, Bineesh, Prashant, Sonam, Premeeka, Pratyush, Hridayesh, Himanshu, Baibhav kumar, Baibhab Datta and the team.

The data collected from Radiosonde will contribute in the field of atmospheric and Space research.