R-Day parade: Lakhpati Didi scheme showcases women’s entrepreneurship

At the Republic Day parade on Sunday, the Rural Development Ministry’s tableau paid tribute to the Lakhpati Didi scheme at the Kartavya Path.

The tableau showcased women’s economic empowerment through entrepreneurship with a towering symbolic statue of a Lakhpati Didi holding a bundle of money symbolising her financial self- sufficiency.

Lakhpati Didi scheme aims to ensure a minimum income of Rs 1 lakh to members of self-help groups (SHG).

Further, scenes of women engaged in different economic activities, such as weaving, handicrafts and agriculture, were displayed, celebrating their entrepreneurship.

At the parade, girls holding books and women using computers were also depicted, symbolising their journey toward self-reliance through skill development and adaptation to modern technology.

Motifs related to rural India, such as pottery, local crafts and flora, were part of the tableau.

Over 1.15 crore women SHG members have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ with annual household income of over Rs 1 lakh, the Rural Development Ministry has said.

So far, more than 10 crore rural women have been mobilised into 91.8 lakh SHGs.

Around 300 such women from Self-Help Groups (SHG) who have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ also attended the parade as special guests.

Lakhpati Didi scheme aims to economically empower women by helping them earn a sustainable income of at least ₹100,000 per year. The scheme is part of the DAY-NRLM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission).