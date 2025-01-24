Jammu girl to command NCC contingent at R-Day parade in Delhi

Ekta Kumari from Jammu will command the NCC Girls contingent at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path Parade on the occasion of Republic Day.

Kumari, the leading cadet of 1 J&K Naval for Unit NCC, Srinagar, and a BSc student at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, has achieved a remarkable milestone. She has been honoured with the prestigious position of Parade Commander for the All India NCC Girls Contingent at the Kartavya Path Parade on the occasion of Republic Day 2025 making her the pride of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, said defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal on Friday.

Ekta, who always dreamt of joining the Defence Forces, was inspired by her father, a retired soldier from 12 JAK LI, and her deep-rooted values of discipline and service to the nation.

Her educational journey began at Army Public School, Akhnoor, and continued through her college years where she joined the NCC with a goal of fulfilling her lifelong ambition.

Her passion for NCC led to remarkable achievements in social work and adventure activities from her first year. Ekta’s determination and grit were tested when she set her sights on the Republic Day Camp (RDC) but faced moments of doubt. However, the unwavering encouragement of her brother, Lavneet, and the continuous support of her mother gave her the strength to continue.

Speaking about her achievement, Ekta Kumari expressed, “Becoming Parade Commander of the All India Girls Contingent at Kartavya Path is the biggest and proudest moment of my life. This victory is not just mine but belongs to my family, my unit, and the entire Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Ekta attributes her success to the guidance of her mentors, including her ANO and trainers Imran, Altaf, and Bakshi Sir. She gave out a message to the youth “Dream big, so that you don’t sleep until they are fulfilled.”

She also expressed her gratitude towards Lt Col Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder, and other key personnel who helped shape her training and preparation at the Nagrota NCC Camp.

She acknowledged the immense support she received from her Unit CO Lieutenant Commander Tej Ram, Group Commander Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Additional Director General Major General Anupinder Bevli, Contingent Cdr Col Amit Bhardwaj, and ANO Dr Nitika, all of whom ensured her experience was both comfortable and inspiring.

Ekta’s story serves as an inspiration to the youth of the nation to dream big and work relentlessly towards fulfilling those dreams.