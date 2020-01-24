This year’s Republic Day chief guest, Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, arrived to New Delhi on Friday on his four-day visit to India.

Bolsonaro’s visit is aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, energy and defence.

As per the reports, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by a high level delegation during his visit in India. The delegation will comprise of several ministers, senior officers, businessmen and chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament.

“We are going to exchange more than 15 agreements with the government and institutions. We are going to launch a plan of action for our strategic partnership. We want to make our strategic partnership more dynamic. The plan of action will be launched by the two leaders,” Brazilian Ambassador to New Delhi Andre Aranha Correa was quoted as saying by ANI.

Andre also told that as part of the visit, the focus would be on to strengthen ties in the fields of agriculture, energy and defence.

This is the first visit of Bolsonaro to India after assuming power.