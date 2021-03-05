VK Sasikala aka Chinnamma’s sudden decision to exit politics surprised many in Tamil Nadu and national politics arena.

In a two-page statement to the media late night on Wednesday, Sasikala, closest aid of late J Jayalalithaa, said she was quitting active politics and urged all Amma followers to unite and fight against the one and only enemy DMK and bring hundred years of Amma rule in Tamil Nadu as Jayalalithaa wished.

She did not give any reason for her sudden reversal of her earlier decision to participate in active politics, which she took just after her release from Bengaluru Jail, where she served four years’ conviction in a disproportionate asset case.

If the unexpected exit of Rajinikanth from politics due to health reason was an early blow to BJP in the state, Sasikala’s exit makes sense for them, as political observers point out, because the BJP was trying hard to make a truce among warring factions of AIADMK led by EPS-OPS duo and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Though they could not bring the unity among these two factions formed after Jayalalithaa’s death due to an adamant attitude of chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswam that Sasikala could not be inducted into AIADMK again, they are now delighted in Tamil Nadu because they think Sasikala’s exit will immensely benefit the AIADMK front in the Assembly elections by avoiding the split of votes.

While Sasikala announced her decision to step aside from politics in a statement released last night, in which she merely stated that she has never had any post or power and encouraged her followers to support Jayalalithaa’s vision and ensure the defeat of DMK, her brother Dhivakaran alleged that her sudden announcement is a result of conniving by AMMK founder and siblings’ nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Dhivarakan alleges the claims made by Dhinakaran that he will be the chief minister candidate even if AMMK joins an alliance with AIADMK, indirectly puts pressure on Sasikala. But Dhinakaran told media that he tried to persuade her but her decision was final.

BJP hails decision

BJP on Thursday hailed the decision of expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to quit politics and said her exit will help fulfil late chief minister J Jayalalaithaa’s dream of a progressive and prosperous Tamil Nadu, adds PTI.

Pointing out that it was entirely Sasikala’s decision to relinquish politics, BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C T Ravi said “our party welcomes her decision.Her decision will fulfil Amma’s dreams”. “The BJP’s aim is to strengthen the NDA in Tamil Nadu and strive for victory in all the 234 constituencies” he added.