Quality Council of India honours Dr J.P Gupta with Diamond award

Dr. JP Gupta, chair, Environment Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry has been honoured by the Quality Council of India on October 6 in recognition for his contribution in the field of green energy and environment.

Dr. Gupta has been conferred the Diamond award at a silver jubilee celebration of the PHDCCI at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Vipin Sondhi, Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT, Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to G20.

It’s under the leadership of Dr. JP Gupta that the Chambers and Greenstat Hydrogen India hosted International Climate Summit 2021, “Powering India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem” on green hydrogen on September 3, in which more than 35,000 participants joined virtually including several Nobel laureates and authorities on the subject. Addressing the summit, Mukesh Ambani proposed a way forward for green hydrogen through the transition period.

Dr. Gupta offered a new concept for the mitigation of climate change i.e. the fusion of ancient wisdom with modern technologies in renewable energy, the way forward.

Dr Gupta is the co-author of two books on Green Hydrogen (i) Self Reliant India- Harnessing the Power of Hydrogen and (ii) India is an attractive destination for Green Hydrogen- A Way Forward. Centre of Excellence in Process Safety and Risk Management in Hydrogen Economy at IIT Delhi, SRIRAM Institute, and SRICT University at Ankleshwar for training, capacity building and R&D are the brainchild of Dr. Gupta. He is actively involved in setting up testing and accreditation facilities for cylinders, electrolysers and also NGL and Hydrogen mix at the above facilities.