Quake jolts Nepal again, tremors felt in Delhi too

Delhi and its nearby cities felt tremors on Monday afternoon as a quake measuring 5.6 on Richter scale struck Nepal again.

According to a post shared on X by the National Centre for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 4:16 pm on Monday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal,” the Centre’s post read on X.

The tremors, which some people said were strong, created a sense of panic for a while as it was for the second time since Friday people felt the quake.

Delhi and its peripherals felt mild tremors, lasting for several seconds. People stepped out of their offices and houses.

It was on Friday night that a powerful quake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal, killing at least 157 people.

Reportedly, it was the worst earthquake in Nepal since 2015. The Himalayan nation falls in one of the world’s most active tectonic zones.