Quad now a vital force for stability in Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

In a social media post on ‘X’ marking the 20th anniversary of Quad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the four-nation grouping now stands as a vital force for stability, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

”Two decades ago, the idea of Quad began with a shared response to the Indian Ocean tsunami,” he noted.

He also shared a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of the four Quad nations (India, Australia, Japan and the United States) on the occasion of the grouping’s 20th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment to addressing the region’s needs together.

Advertisement

The joint statement said that 20 years ago, in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, Australia, India, Japan, and the US came together in service to the people of the region for the first time as the grouping now known as the Quad.

Advertisement

The tsunami was one of the worst disasters in history, claiming the lives of nearly a quarter million people and displacing 1.7 million across 14 countries. ”Together our four countries contributed over 40,000 emergency responders, working with other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the catastrophe. We honour the memories of those no longer with us and recognize the survivors and the families of those who were lost.” the statement said.

They said that their foundational commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remains strong. ”We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region. In 2024, our four countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific, and we continue to build on those efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters.”

The statement further noted that what began as an emergency response to a catastrophe has grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the people of the region. Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address complex challenges, from fighting climate change, cancer, and pandemics, to bolstering quality infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, STEM education, counter-terrorism efforts, critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security.

”Since 2021, the Leaders of our four nations have met annually to drive the Quad’s positive contributions across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific,” it added.

The Quad nations said that as four partners, they share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions. ”We reaffirm our unwavering support for ASEAN’s centrality and unity as well as mainstreaming and implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region’s premier organisation,” they added.