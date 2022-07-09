Quad leaders pledge to honour Abe’s vision of peaceful & prosperous Indo-Pacific

The leaders of India, Australia and the US, which together make up the Quad along with Japan, today expressed shock at the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe yesterday, pledging to honour the late leader’s memory by redoubling their work towards a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint statement.

Describing Abe as a transformative leader for Japan and for Japan’s relations with each of the Quad countries, they recalled his formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership and how he worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Our hearts are with the people of Japan–and Prime Minister Kishida–in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe’s memory by rebuilding our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region,” the three leaders said.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, died in hospital yesterday after being shot while speaking at a political campaign event in Nara in western Japan.

Abe was one of the architects of the Quad: the US, India, Japan and Australia alliance. He is also credited with giving a new direction to India-Japan ties