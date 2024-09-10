QCI approves NTH-Ghaziabad as Certification Body for type certification of drones

As part of the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), National Test House (NTH), Northern Region, Ghaziabad has been provisionally approved by the Quality Council of India (QCI) as a Certification Body for type certification of drones.

This significant milestone aligns with the Government of India’s push towards fostering a robust and globally competitive drone ecosystem under the Drone Rules 2021.

In line with this responsibility, a team of auditors from NTH will visit Vimaana Aerospace Technologies, Noida from 11th to 12th September 2024 for conducting a Stage-2 (onsite) assessment, Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

The purpose of this audit is to evaluate their D1 application for Krishiraj 1.0, an agricultural drone model designed to meet the specific needs of the farming sector.

This assessment is a crucial step towards securing type certification, a mandatory requirement for drones operating in India under the Drone Rules 2021, it said.

As part of the Certification Scheme for UAS, NTH is tasked with evaluating drone models to ensure compliance with applicable national and international standards.

This initiative is aligned with the government’s vision to position India as a global hub for drone technology and to support sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and infrastructure with safe and certified drone solutions.

National Test House is offering its drone certification services at a highly competitive fee of Rs 1.5 lakh for the certification process, which is the lowest in the industry. This low-cost structure reflects NTH’s commitment to supporting innovation and growth in India’s drone sector.

NTH has achieved this stage in the certification process at a faster pace than its peers in the industry, demonstrating its efficiency and expertise in drone technology certification, the ministry said.