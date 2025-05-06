Qatar supports India in fight against terrorism

Qatar, a leading nation in the Islamic world, on Tuesday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi its full support in India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi this evening.

Advertisement

According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the leader of Qatar conveyed to the PM condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

PM Modi thanked the Emir of Qatar for the clear message of solidarity and support. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and to implement the decisions taken during the state visit of the Qatari leader earlier this year.