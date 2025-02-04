QA conclave to strengthen India’s Defence and Shipbuilding sectors with global best practices

The Indian Navy is organising a Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, themed ‘Collaborative Quality Assurance: Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Defence,’ on 7 February at the Manekshaw Convention Centre, here.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the event will serve as a strategic platform aimed at advancing India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem by fostering collaboration between the Defence and Shipbuilding sectors.

Underlining the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the conclave will emphasise innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence as key enablers in building a self-reliant and world-class Shipbuilding industry.

As India’s Shipbuilding sector prepares to play a significant role in the nation’s defence, the conclave will focus on harmonising Quality Assurance practices to drive efficiency, reliability, and superior performance in naval platforms.

The event will bring together senior leaders from the Government, Industry, and QA experts to discuss advanced strategies and methodologies that can elevate India’s Shipbuilding sector to global standards of excellence, the release stated.

The discussions will cover a range of topics crucial to the industry, including proactive quality control and collaboration with the industry, streamlining type tests and risk mitigation strategies, balancing quality assurance with strict project timelines, and integrating quality assurance with delay mitigation approaches.

The conclave aims to deepen the understanding of the vital intersection between Quality Assurance and operational efficiency, offering actionable insights and best practices from around the world. Through these efforts, the event seeks to promote greater cooperation among Defence organisations, Industry stakeholders, and policymakers to achieve shared goals and ensure India’s naval capabilities meet the highest standards of operational readiness, it concluded.