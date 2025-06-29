Puri Stampede: 3 dead, dozens injured, CM Majhi seeks forgiveness; BJD demands Odisha BJP govt to resign

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sought forgiveness from the devotees of Lord Jagannath following the tragic stampede that erupted during the annual Rath Yatra early Sunday morning.

At least three devotees died and several others were injured in the stampede that took place near the Gundicha temple (Temple of Lord Jagannath’s aunt) in Puri. The incident took place at around 4.20 am in front of three chariots of Lord Jagannath and His siblings—Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Advertisement

Apparently, poor crowd management and inadequate police deployment resulted in the tragic mishap.

Advertisement

Reacting to the incident, CM Majhi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, saying the negligence is inexcusable.

“I, along with my government, extend heartfelt apologies to all devotees of Lord Jagannath for the unfortunate incident that occurred due to a stampede-like situation triggered by an overwhelming rush during the darshan of Mahaprabhu at Shradhabali. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those devotees who lost their lives in this tragic incident, and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to give them the strength to bear this immense grief,” he said in a statement on X.

The Chief Minister also informed that he has ordered an investigation into the security lapse and vowed strict action against those found responsible.

“This negligence is inexcusable. I have ordered an immediate investigation into the security lapse, and strict exemplary action will be taken against those found responsible,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJD and Congress have squarely blamed the BJP government for the tragedy and demanded the resignations of the entire BJP government, including the CM.

BJD leader Arun Kumar Sahoo said that the BJP-led government in Odisha is shameless and accused it of hiding the casualties.

“The tragic death of the devotees due to the stampede is an unfortunate event in the history of Rath Yatra. This government is callous and lethargic, and never takes any coercive action against the culprits… We demand that whoever is found guilty should be taken to task and be punished…. This government is shameless. Every day, they are hiding something because this government has no sympathy or empathy for the devotees. They don’t know how to administer or conduct the Rath Yatra. This is their fault; the people of Odisha can never tolerate it. We demand the resignation of the entire government, from top to bottom,” he said.

The BJD leader also slammed the state government leaders for listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ instead of being present at the site of the incident.

“Right now, they are listening to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’. When this tragic incident occurred in Puri, they were listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’. A man should be present at the site and face the situation, rather than spending time just like monarchs or kings with a feudal mentality. We oppose and condemn it,” he added.

Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Odisha and Pottangi MLA, Ram Chandra Kadam, said the incident has exposed the mismanagement of the state government.

“It is deeply saddening that during the world-famous Rath Yatra, devotees lost their lives due to a stampede-like situation in front of the Gundicha Temple in Puri. This tragic incident has exposed the mismanagement of the state government and administration in the eyes of countless devotees of Lord Jagannath,” said Kadam.