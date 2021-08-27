Puri inaugurates Central Secretariat building at Nava Raipur

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday inaugurated a Central Secretariat building at Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh to house 15 Central government departments.

The Union government has plans to develop central secretariats in state capitals to house its offices there.

In a statement, the ministry said that the central secretariat in Nava Raipur has been built by the Central Public Works Department at a cost of Rs 66.91 crore and it would lead to an annual saving of Rs 4 crore on rents.

At the virtual event, Puri lauded the CPWD for incorporating the green and energy efficient features in the building like 100-KW power capacity rooftop solar panels, LED fittings and rainwater harvesting system, the statement said.

The building is spread over five floors and a basement and can accommodate 800 officials as well as 192 vehicles, the statement said.

He said the CPWD has played an important role in nation-building over the last 167 years.