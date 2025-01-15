Punjab:Vigilance Bureau arrests Patwari taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, on Wednesday has apprehended Harsimratjit Singh, posted as Patwari in revenue Circle Chogawan, Amritsar district while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned accused has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sarmel Singh, a resident of village Kohala, in tehsil Lopoke, Amritsar.

He further informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged in his complaint that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for correction in the revenue records which were intentionally distorted in Jambandi of 2019-2020 with an intention to demand bribe from him.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary enquiry into this complaint the VB team laid a trap during which the said accused was caught red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He added that in this regard a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station, Range Amritsar. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigations into this case was under progress, he said.