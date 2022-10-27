Punjabi workers in Abu Dhabi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday sought immediate intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for safe and early return of about 100 Punjab immigrant workers stranded in Abu Dhabi.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Chadha has said that about 100 natives of Punjab, working in a private firm – Square General Contracting Co – are stranded in Abu Dhabi without passports after their employer reportedly terminated their contracts.

Punjabi workers in Abu Dhabi

He said that due to this, these workers are not able to return to India despite making applications online, while their families are willing to arrange for their tickets.

I wrote to EAM @DrSJaishankar requesting his immediate intervention in repatriation of a group of immigrant workers from Punjab stranded in Abu Dhabi, UAE. We are committed to ensuring safety and well-being of our people. pic.twitter.com/aCNBlGZCcM — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 27, 2022

“I request your immediate intervention in the matter and issuance of directions to the Indian Consulate in Dubai to establish contact with the stranded individuals in order to arrange for their expeditious return to India,” the AAP leader has stated in the letter.

“I wrote to EAM @DrSJaishankar requesting his immediate intervention in repatriation of a group of immigrant workers from Punjab stranded in Abu Dhabi, UAE. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people,” the Member of Parliament said in a tweet.