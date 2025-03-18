Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests Panchayat Secretary for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its continued efforts to combat corruption, on Tuesday arrested Parmjit Singh, a Panchayat Secretary from village Jhall Bimbri in Kapurthala district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

However, the co-accused in the case, Hardyal Singh, Block Development and Panchayats Officer (BDPO) of Kapurthala, managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene, said an official spokesperson for the Punjab VB.

Advertisement

He said that the arrest was made following a complaint filed by a resident of village Jhall Bimbri. The complainant alleged that both the BDPO and the Panchayat secretary had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for issuing a bank check to pay the construction costs of a street.

Advertisement

He further added that after conducting a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap, leading to the arrest of the Panchayat secretary while he was accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The BDPO, however, escaped before he could be apprehended.

The spokesperson added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both accused at VB police station Jalandhar. The arrested Panchayat Secretary would be presented before a competent court tomorrow. Further investigation into the case was under progress, he said.