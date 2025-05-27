Punjab: VB nabs PSPCL SDO red handed taking Rs 50000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has arrested Mohinder Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Nabha, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of village Pedhan, Tehsil Nabha, in Patiala.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB alleging that the said accused had demanded Rs 70,000 for transferring two tubewell connections in the names of complainants but the deal was settled for Rs 50,000.

Acting on the complaint, a team of VB Flying Squad, Punjab at Mohali laid a trap and the accused arrived in his private Brezza car where he was apprehended while accepting the bribe of Rs 50000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

During the arrest, the VB team has also recovered two passbooks of the tubewell connections, already transferred in the complainants’ names, from the accused’s possession. The accused would be presented in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.