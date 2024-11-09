Punjab: VB arrests Primevision firm contractor from Rajasthan involved in illegal mining

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing anti-corruption campaign, has arrested a contractor Mahavir Singh of Primevision company involved in illegal mining in villages of district Ferozepur during 2018-2019, in collusion with officials/employees of the state Mining Department. In this regard a case has also been registered against the then-officials/employees of the Mining Department for conspiracy and corruption.

According to the VB spokesperson, after a detailed investigation of Vigilance Enquiry (No 180/2019/Fzr) an FIR No 30 dated 04.11.2024 has been registered under sections 409, 379, 120-B, of IPC and 21 of the Mining and Minerals Act, as well as sections 13(1)(A) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Ferozepur range. This includes the contractor Mahavir Singh of Primevision Company and the officials/employees of the Mining Department at the time as the accused.

Giving details, he revealed that the investigation has revealed that in villages Tindwan, Roshan Shah Wala, and Bahik Gujjran, under Tehsil Zira in District Ferozepur, above said Mahavir Singh conducted illegal mining by deceiving landowners into believing he had a valid mining contract from the Punjab government in connivance with then state Mining Department officials/employees. This caused a financial loss of approximately Rs 4,05,60,785 to the state exchequer and no rightful royalty was paid to the concerned landowners.

He further added that instead of taking punitive action against accused Mahavir Singh, the concerned district officials of the Mining Department filed FIR No 91 dated 25.07.2020 at Sadar Police Station, Zira, under sections 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining and Minerals Act against unidentified persons, and issued recovery notices to concerned landowners.

The spokesperson informed that in a similar way, in villages Gillanwala, Ansal, Khane Ke Ahl, and Khushal Singh Wala, adjacent to approved quarries in Tehsil Ferozepur, said Mahavir Singh contractor engaged in illegal mining on lands covering 244 kanals and 446 kanals 13 marlas with the connivance of district Mining Department officials/employees, resulting in an additional financial loss of Rs 31,48,63,994 to the government, again with no royalty paid to the concerned landowners.

He stated that, based on the investigation, Mahavir Singh, in collusion with district officials/employees of the Ferozepur Mining Department, had caused a total financial loss of Rs 35,54,24,779 to the state exchequer.

During the probe it was found that although numerous cases related to illegal mining were registered by district Mining officials/employees in various police stations during this period, no legal action was taken against said accused Mahavir Singh of Primevision Company by the mining officials/employees.

The spokesperson said without the collusion of district officials/employees of the Mining Department, illegal mining in the area would not have been possible but the officials ignored the illegal activities of the said firm. Consequently, a case has been registered against contractor Mahavir Singh and the concerned district officials/employees, with further investigation ongoing. The contractor has been arrested and will be presented in a local court tomorrow.