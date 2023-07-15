# India

Punjab: VB arrests Patwari for getting bribe via Google Pay

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | July 15, 2023 10:18 pm

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday nabbed Patwari Ranjodh Singh posted at Revenue Circle Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 through digital payment application – Google Pay. The  official was arrested on the complaint of Paramjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar.
An official spokesperson of the VB said that the complainant had lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption portal on 23 June alleging the patwari took a bribe of Rs 4,000 in lieu of issuing a copy of Jamabandi of a land, which was registered in his father’s name. A copy of Jamabandi was required to get a loan from a Bank against the land.
After preliminary investigation of this complaint, the VB today arrested the accused Patwari for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.  In this regard, a case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused Patwari at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range.

