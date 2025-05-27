Punjab: VB arrests Civil Surgeon office clerk for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), in its relentless campaign against corruption in the state, has arrested Harpreet Singh, posted as Clerk in Birth and Death Certificate Registration Branch at Civil Surgeon Office, Gurdaspur for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. In this case main accused Ravinderpal Singh, posted as Ward Attendant in the said hospital had already been arrested.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday an official spokesperson of the state VB said the complainant has alleged in his complaint that he had applied for the death certificate of his uncle and the said Ward Attendant had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for getting the death certificate issued.

After persistent negotiation by the complainant, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 30,000. Subsequently the said accused Ravinderpal Singh was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

He further added that during further investigation the said Ward Attendant had disclosed that he had accepted the said bribe for himself and aforementioned Clerk Harpreet Singh. Technical analysis has also proved their collusion for demanding and accepting bribes.

The spokesperson informed that based on the disclosure of the main accused, Harpreet Singh was also nominated in the said case under relevant sections of prevention of corruption act and has been arrested by the VB unit Gurdaspur. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.