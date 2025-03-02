Punjab: Unauthorized structures built by drug smugglers razed in Phillaur

Amidst the ongoing decisive action against drug traffickers and illegal encroachments, Jalandhar Rural Police, in coordination with local authorities, have demolished unauthorised structures built on the encroached panchayat land in Khanpur and Mandi villages of Phillaur.

The structures, unlawfully occupied by two individuals with a history of narcotics smuggling, were removed following due legal procedure.

Advertisement

Divulging details to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh stated that the demolition drive was carried out following the request of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Phillaur, who sought police assistance for the removal of illegal encroachments.

Advertisement

The action was directed against Jasvir Singh alias Sheera, son of Dalveer alias Bur, resident of Khanpur, and Bholi, wife of Rampal alias Rama, resident of Mandi, both of whom had illegally occupied village panchayat land.

As per official records, Bholi is a notorious drug smuggler and has been facing multiple cases under the NDPS act, including a 1.190 kg smack recovery in 2005, a 2 kg poppy husk seizure in 2015, and a significant quantity of drugs recovered in 2022.

Similarly, Jasvir Singh alias Sheera has also been named in multiple cases, including one involving a commercial quantity of charas and intoxicated injections.

SSP Khakh said that the police, along with revenue and panchayat officials, ensured that the encroachments were demolished smoothly, with adequate deployment to prevent any disruption. Authorities confirmed that the land rightfully belongs to the gram panchayat and had been unlawfully occupied by the accused.

SSP Khakh reiterated that Jalandhar Rural Police will continue its crackdown on illegal encroachments linked to criminal networks, ensuring that no individual benefits from proceeds of crime or unauthorised occupation of public land.

He further urged citizens to report such illegal activities, assuring strict and swift action against offenders. He stated that local residents informed that these two drug traffickers would often intimidate and threaten the villagers.

Meanwhile, Village Sarpanch of Khanpur, Paramjit Kaur and local residents commended the action of the Punjab government against drug smugglers. “We welcome such measures by the Punjab government to eradicate drug menace from the state,” they added, as per an official statement.

2 Attachments

• Scanned by Gmail