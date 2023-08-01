Punjab to have Road Safety Force, the first in the country: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Tuesday that 1300 cops will soon be recruited for the first of its kind Road Safety Force to be launched in the state to check the fatality rate due to road accidents.

Reviewing the launch of the Road Safety Force (Sadak Suraksha Force), the CM said besides checking the fatality rate due to road accidents, this specialised force will also be used to streamline the movement of traffic on the roads of the state.

Mann said several precious lives are lost to road accidents in Punjab every day. He said this trend can be checked by regulating traffic well on the roads of the state for which ‘Road Safety Force’ is being constituted in Punjab Police.

This force, the CM said would be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents adding that it will reduce the burden on cops deployed in Police stations.

He said initially 144 vehicles will be launched for the force. Out of this, 116 vehicles will be deployed after every 30 kilometres and 28 will be equipped with speed radars. Mann said vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need.

After checking various designs of uniforms proposed for this ultra modern force to come up in the state and said that the uniform must have reflectors so that a person in need can spot these vehicles even from a distance.