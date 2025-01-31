Logo

Logo

# India

Punjab to get ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under Green Schools Programme

Punjab has once again set a benchmark in environmental sustainability by securing the prestigious ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under the Green Schools Programme.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | January 31, 2025 3:55 pm

Punjab to get ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under Green Schools Programme

[Photo : SNS]

Punjab has once again set a benchmark in environmental sustainability by securing the prestigious ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under the Green Schools Programme.

These accolades, facilitated by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) and the Department of Science, Technology & Environment, Government of Punjab, will be conferred during the ‘Green Schools Awards Ceremony’ organized by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on February 4 in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The awards celebrate Punjab’s exemplary efforts in fostering environmental awareness and sustainability among school communities, reinforcing its leadership in the nationwide initiative, said an official statement issued on Friday.

Advertisement

The Green Schools Programme, spearheaded by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), is a nationwide initiative aimed at transforming schools into models of sustainability.

Through comprehensive environmental audits, schools evaluate their resource usage across six key domains: air, energy, food, land, water, and waste. The programme empowers schools to adopt eco-friendly practices, optimize resource management and reduce their environmental footprint.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing crackdown against bribery, has arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Prashotam Lal, posted at Police Station Aur, District Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on charges of taking bribe of Rs 15,000. He had been absconding for the last four months, evading his arrest in this case.