Punjab to get ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under Green Schools Programme

Punjab has once again set a benchmark in environmental sustainability by securing the prestigious ‘Best State’ and ‘Best District’ awards under the Green Schools Programme.

These accolades, facilitated by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) and the Department of Science, Technology & Environment, Government of Punjab, will be conferred during the ‘Green Schools Awards Ceremony’ organized by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on February 4 in New Delhi.

The awards celebrate Punjab’s exemplary efforts in fostering environmental awareness and sustainability among school communities, reinforcing its leadership in the nationwide initiative, said an official statement issued on Friday.

The Green Schools Programme, spearheaded by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), is a nationwide initiative aimed at transforming schools into models of sustainability.

Through comprehensive environmental audits, schools evaluate their resource usage across six key domains: air, energy, food, land, water, and waste. The programme empowers schools to adopt eco-friendly practices, optimize resource management and reduce their environmental footprint.