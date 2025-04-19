Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains seeks Union Power Minister’s intervention to restore Nangal’s lost glory

To restore Nangal’s lost grandeur and improve the life of residents of the town, Punjab Education Minister and MLA from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Harjot Singh Bains, on Saturday called on Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and demanded revitalisation of Nangal, a city built around the iconic Bhakra Nangal Dam.

While seeking personal intervention of the Union Minister to transform Nangal into a model city and a world-class tourist destination, Bains proposed projects, including a comprehensive township redevelopment, the development of a Sutlej riverfront, a scenic railway line as a tourist attraction, and the completion of the Bhakra Nangal Dam Museum.

Emphasising Nangal’s historical significance, Bains highlighted its status as a shining example of India’s post-independence progress. He reminisced about its golden era in the 1960s and 70s, when it was celebrated as one of India’s most beautiful, well-planned, and vibrant towns.

Its tree-lined avenues, structured layout, and rich cultural life were a source of pride for Punjab and the entire nation. However, the Education Minister lamented the town’s gradual decline over the years, stating that it has become a “Khandahar Town,” a mere shadow of its glorious past.

Proposing a comprehensive Township Redevelopment, Bains also mentioned that Nangal lacks even basic urban amenities. He pointed out the absence of cinema halls, shopping complexes, and recreational centres, despite the availability of ample vacant land.

Bains suggested that leasing a portion of the land transparently and proactively could transform the urban landscape, creating recreational zones, shopping arcades, urban parks, and employment hubs. It would not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also generate regular revenue for the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Bains also advocates for the development of the Nangal Lake Riverfront, while highlighting the river view road, adjoining Sadan, as a breathtaking natural vista that is currently lying vacant and neglected. He said that transforming this stretch into a world-class riverfront, a serene promenade with walking tracks, cycling paths, eateries, and cultural spaces that would attract tourists and provide leisure for locals.

Bains also proposed a scenic railway line as a tourist attraction and suggested utilising the old railway line from Nangal to Bhakra Dam, which runs through scenic terrain, as a major tourist draw. He said that a new glass-roof heritage train or a light rail service along this route would offer a unique experience and put Nangal back on the national tourism map.

Seeking the completion of the Bhakra Nangal Dam Museum, Bains highlighted the museum’s long-delayed completion despite multiple foundation stones being laid over the years. He stated that the museum, once completed, can serve as a centre of learning and pride, showcasing India’s engineering marvels and post-independence development history.

He called for the Union Power Minister’s personal intervention to ensure that this long-pending dream is finally fulfilled. He said that the iconic Bhakra Nangal Dam, one of India’s greatest infrastructural feats, deserves to be illuminated and beautified. He suggested a strategic lighting plan that could turn it into a night-time attraction, similar to iconic dams and riverfronts around the world.