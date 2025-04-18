Punjab Police arrest ISI backed BKI’s operative Happy Passia in US

In a landmark achievement in the ongoing war against terror launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police’s relentless efforts led to the arrest of Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a USA-based key operative of the Pakistan-ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, in Sacramento, USA.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday, termed it as a major success and said, “Today marks a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks, with the announcement of detention of Happy Passia by the United States authorities.”

“This is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India,” he said, adding that Punjab Police have consistently shared intelligence inputs with the central agencies.

As per the information, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Happy Passia in Sacramento, California, on April 17, 2025.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Happy Passia, a native of village Passia village Amritsar, began his criminal career with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and his USA based associates Darman Kahlon and Amrit Bal.

Later, Happy Passia became a key associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, operating under the direct guidance of Pakistan-based ISI, he added.

He said that Happy Passia was the primary handler of ISI-backed terror modules in Punjab and played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across the state between 2023-2025.

“Our investigation has found direct involvement of Happy Passia in majority of terror acts, which took place in the state after September 2024,” said the DGP, adding that Passia was masterminding the terror activities sitting in the US, using a network of vulnerable youth struggling with addiction, recruiting them to carry out these acts in exchange for money and narcotics.

Punjab Police have meticulously tracked all the terror modules raised by the Happy Passia and successfully dismantled them, said DGP Gaurav Yadav, while adding that an extensive dossier on Passia’s activities was shared with central agencies and subsequently with US authorities, leading to his arrest.

“Punjab Police have already taken up the matter with Central Agencies to initiate the process for Passia’s extradition to India as per the law,” he said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav emphasising it as manifestation that crime does not pay, said that any criminal indulging crime will have to come back and face the law. Punjab Police is determined to keep the state safe and secure, he added.