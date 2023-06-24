Punjab, TN Governors to attend closing ceremony of Vitasta in Srinagar

Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit and Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi will attend the prestigious closing ceremony of Cultural Festival taking place at ‘Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (SKICC) at Srinagar on Sunday.

The cultural festival ‘Vitasta’ organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, represents the final installment in a series of three programmes.

This three day extravaganza, named after the revered ancient Vedic name of the Jhelum River, holds the noble objective of embodying Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visionary concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India) as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The grand closing ceremony of this enriching festival will be held on Sunday.

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, will be the chief guest, while Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi will attend the function as a special guest.

The concluding event will feature a diverse array of captivating cultural programmes, with one of the highlights being the mesmerising performance by Saurabh Jadu and Group. Their enchanting singing performances are set to captivate the audience and leave a lasting impression.

Adding to the allure of the event, the audience will be enthralled by a special presentation of Tigulbandi, showcasing the harmonious fusion of Kashmiri instruments such as santoor, rabab, and guitar.

Furthermore, the program will be graced by the captivating qawwali performance of Ustad Shafi Sopori, renowned for his exceptional musical prowess. Additionally, the Bollywood orchestra will present a captivating rendition of songs that have been filmed in the scenic locales of Kashmir.