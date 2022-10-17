Punjab Speaker honours farmers for refraining from burning stubble

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, on Monday, honoured farmers at the Assembly for not burning wheat and paddy stubble from past several years at a ceremony. 18 farmers from Faridkot, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, one from Rupnagar ,10 from Gurdaspur, 7 from Ludhiana and Barnala were honoured on the occasion.

Addressing the farmers, Sandhwan said he is feeling privileged by honouring the farmers who are farming by following the path shown by the Gurus because these farmers are doing a great effort for the society.

He said this is the first of its kind event in the Assembly, in which people get an opportunity to sit together and discuss the ideas for the protection of the environment. Sandhwan also appealed to the Punjab government to provide maximum help to the farmers for doing environment-friendly farming.

While addressing the farmers, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayar expressed the hope that this programme will serve as a guide for the farmers of Punjab. He said that the Punjab government is trying very seriously to solve the paddy straw problem and efforts are being made at all levels but is not possible without the cooperation of farmers. He urged the farmers to plant more trees to protect the environment.