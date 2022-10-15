Punjab & Sind Bank opened two new branches at Nanau (Nohar) District Hanumangarh, Rajasthan and Shaitan Singh Nagar, Phalodi District Jodhpur (Rajasthan) to reach further in rural and remote belts of Rajasthan.

These branches were inaugurated by Director Shankar Lal Aggarwal and Zonal Head Sudhish Bajpai on 11th and 12th October 2022.

While opening these branches, Zonal Head informed that more such branches will be opened in Rajasthan during this financial year to penetrate further in rural and remote areas with special focus on account opening under PMJDY and promotion of various other Govt schemes.