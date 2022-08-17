The Punjab government has decided to set up ‘Punjab Aviation Museum’ at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. The museum will showcase the journey of Punjab in the field of civil aviation.

A proposal from the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council for the museum has been approved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Patiala Aviation Complex where the museum is being planned is a heritage institution spread over an area of 350 acre. It was set up in the first decade of the 20th century.

Laying stress on the importance of the project, the CM said Punjab’s century-old history of civil aviation needs to be showcased for the future generations.

The upcoming museum will help understand the history of the aviation sector in the state. Towards this end, it can exhibit artifacts; replicas of aircrafts, photographs, maps, models, diagrams, clothing and equipment used by aviators can also be displayed at the museum.

The CM said the museum should also periodicals, technical manuals, photographs and personal archives, which are often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to aircraft restoration specialists working on restoring an aircraft.

He said the club already has a single engine Cessna 172 glass cockpit simulator for instrument flying and instrument procedure training, state of the art training aids, a well equipped library and modern class rooms for imparting ground training.

The CM directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to execute the project a time-bound manner.