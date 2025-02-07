Logo

# India

Punjab: SAD starts distributing fresh membership forms as part of its organisational poll

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday expressed satisfaction with the ongoing membership drive as part of its organisational elections and announced that 5,000 additional enrolment copies had been received and that all workers desiring the same should collect them from the party headquarters here.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | February 7, 2025 6:18 pm

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that after the disbursement of 25,000 copies comprising 25 lakh enrolment forms, the party had decided to print an additional 5,000 copies due to persistent demand from party workers.

“The staff at the party headquarters have started distributing these copies to party workers as per their requirement.” Dr Cheema also appealed to party workers to submit requirements for additional copies immediately so that more copies could be printed as per need.

Dr Cheema also announced that the party was committed to completing the membership drive as per the February 20 deadline mandated by the party’s Working Committee.

“I am happy to announce that everything is being done smoothly in a most fair and transparent manner and that the entire process is being monitored by party Observers.”

He also appreciated the dedication of party leaders, workers and the staff members at the party headquarters which had led to the successful conduct of the membership drive.

