Punjab public works minister orders traffic census

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday instructed officials to conduct a traffic census in the state.

Directing the officials to complete the traffic census on the state’s roads by September 30, the cabinet minister said the data would aid in rationalizing road upgrades and new constructions.

Additionally, by gathering information on new construction, widening and other necessary road improvements through the traffic census, road safety can be enhanced, thereby preventing costly loss of lives in accidents.

Earlier on Thursday, the minister chaired a joint meeting with officials from the Public Works Department and Punjab Mandi Board to discuss measures for improving the state’s roads and bridges.

He reviewed proposed and ongoing projects under various schemes, with a special focus on link roads. The meeting was attended by Public Works Department Administrative Secretary Ravi Bhagat, Punjab Mandi Board Secretary Ramvir, Special Secretary Hargunjit Kaur and other senior officials.

The chief engineer of public works informed that under the PMGSY scheme, tenders are being invited for the construction of 581 km of link roads using FDR (Full Depth Reclamation) technology. Additionally, under the NABARD scheme, work is underway to strengthen and construct new rural roads across the state at a cost of ₹281 crore.

On the occasion, Harbhajan Singh E.T.O. also conducted a detailed review of other projects under PRBDB and sought updates on any challenges faced during execution. He instructed the officers to carry out their duties with integrity and high standards.

The public works minister stated that the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to transforming the state’s roads into world-class infrastructure to further accelerate Punjab’s development.