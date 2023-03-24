Punjab Police releases 44 arrested during crackdown on Amritpal

The Punjab Police on Friday released 44 persons, who were taken into preventive custody during the ongoing operation against Fugitive separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters, from police custody.

Maintaining that these 44 persons were taken into preventive arrest as part of the operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law and order Arpit Shukla said in the larger interest of the public and keeping in view that youngsters should not suffer, the Punjab Police have decided to release those persons who have a minimum role or were just following Amritpal Singh on religious sentiments only.

“As many as 44 persons, who were under preventive arrest were handed over to their family members on Friday, with the promise of good conduct in future,” he added.

The development came a day after the announcement by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill that Punjab Police might release 177 arrested persons from preventive custody.

In all, 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities, while, remaining were under preventive arrest. He had also assured that people involved in baptism and de-addiction will also not be bothered at all.

IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Police teams are doing thorough screening of remaining persons, who are under preventive arrest, and soon, they will also be released from the police custody if they were not found involved in any substantive criminal activities.

Facing criticism over arrests made after the crackdown against Amritpal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given instructions to not to harass any innocent person during the ongoing operation.