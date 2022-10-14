The Punjab Police on Friday recovered six pistols including two foreign-made from different locations, on the basis of information shared by two jailed gangsters.

The recovered pistols include one Austrian made 9mm Glock pistol, one made in China CF-98 pistol and along with four country-made .315 bore pistols with 12 live cartridges.

Disclosing the information, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range-cum-Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, Taranjot Singh alias Tanna was named as accused in a First Information Report (FIR) on July 29, at police station, Sirhind.

Upon his interrogation, it was revealed that Tanna had received a consignment of 11 sophisticated weapons smuggled from across the border by Pakistan-based, International Sikh Youth Federation, chief Lakhbir Singh Rode alias Baba, of which the police had recovered nine weapons and two are still with him, he said.

“Following this, one CF-98 pistol and two .315 bore pistols were recovered from his friend’s house in Lopoke, Amritsar,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Dr Ravjot Grewal said, on disclosure of Taranjot Tanna, the police have also brought another gangster Jaspal Singh alias Jassi from Kapurthala Jail and recovered the remaining pistol along with two-country made pistols from his associate Laadi’s home from Hoshiarpur.

She said, with this recovery, the CIA Fatehgarh Sahib team has managed to recover the entire chunk of the weapon consignment sent by Lakhbir Rode from Pakistan.

Taranjot Tanna’s name also appeared in a recent extortion case belonging to Bathinda, wherein Goldy Brar, Manpreet alias Manna and Taranjot alias Tanna recently extorted money from a Bathinda-based businessman. In this case, shooters arrested by Delhi Special Cell revealed Tanna’s name.