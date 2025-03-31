Punjab Police recover 15 kg heroin consignment linked to Pak, US-based drug syndicates

Striking yet another major blow to the cross-border drug smuggling networks amid the ongoing anti-drugs campaign “Yudh Nashean Virudh” launched on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Tarn Taran Police arrested a drug smuggler linked to Pakistan and USA-based drug syndicates and recovered 15 kg of heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harshpreet Singh, a resident of Roranwala in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the heroin haul, police also impounded a white-coloured Activa scooter (PB 02 CJ 4165) that the accused used for drug smuggling.

The development came a day after the Tarn Taran Police dismantled a drug trafficking cartel with the arrest of two drug smugglers and recovered 6 kg of heroin from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the drug consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by USA-based smuggler Gurnam Kallowal, who is associated with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, Pahalwan. The latter used drones to drop the drug consignment from across the border, he added.

The DGP said the probe also revealed that Harshpreet was retrieving narcotic consignments near the border area to deliver them to local drug peddlers and was sending drug proceeds through hawala channels on the instructions of his USA-based handler.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said that efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs received by the arrested accused. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

A case under FIR No. 66 dated March 31, 2025, has been registered under sections 21(c) of the NDPS Act at Police Station Sadar Tarn Taran.