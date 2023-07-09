Punjab Police ready to meet any emergency arising out of floods: DGP Gaurav Yadav

Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in the region, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued orders for all officers to remain vigilant. The Punjab Police have taken extensive measures to tackle any potential flood-related emergencies, according to the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Sunday.

He said that a state control room has been set up for flood mitigation and concerned officers have been asked to take hourly reports from districts to keep them updated about the current situation in their concerned districts. “Pertinently, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla have been personally supervising the situation in the state, while, CPs/SSPs have also been directed to remain in the field and personally monitor the situation in their concerned districts at regular intervals”, said an official statement.

Divulging more details, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (STRF) are on alert and fully prepared to tackle any kind of crisis, he said, while adding that the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the flood-ravaged districts including SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib to carry out rescue operations and meet any exigency arising out of floods. Additionally, Army has also been asked to remain on alert, he added.

The Special DGP also urged people of the state not to panic and cooperate with the administration and police. He also appealed to the people residing in low-lying or flood-prone areas that they should move to safe places or relief centres set up by their concerned district administration for their safety.

On Saturday, the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

“Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Advertisement