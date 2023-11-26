Punjab Police busts drug smuggling racket

Punjab Police on Sunday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket being operated by USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky with the arrest of two persons after recovering six kilogram (kg) heroin from their possession.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has identified the arrested drug smugglers as Mohinderpal Singh of Model Town, Hoshiarpur and Sourav Sharma of Panj Pipli Chand Nagar, Hoshiarpur.

Apart from seizing heroin, police teams have also impounded his car (PB91J5186), in which they were going to supply the heroin consignment.

Bhullar said following reliable inputs that associates of Jasmit Lucky have retrieved the heroin consignment sent by Pak-based smugglers from across the border, and they are going to deliver it to someone, police teams conducted a special police checking in the area of village Burj at Attari Road and arrested both the accused persons when they were waiting after receiving consignment from someone in their car.

He said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were directly in touch with USA-based smuggler Jasmit Lucky and were supplying heroin across the state after smuggling from Pakistan.

Bhullar said further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused till date, he added.