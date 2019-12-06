Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government busted 28 terror modules and arrested over 100 ISI-backed terrorists in the last two years.

Singh was speaking during an interactive session on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 in Mohali, Punjab.

In a warning to Pakistan against any attempt to destabilise Punjab, Amarinder Singh said, “Behave, or else be prepared for the consequences.”

“Pakistan has its own problems, but I won’t let them make their problems my problem,” Singh said.

“We will not let them mess around with us,” he said. He also said that he has issued clear orders to the police to handle any internal or external threat with an iron hand.

He also said that he believed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace but the Pakistan Army, in its desperation to remain relevant, calls the shots and obstructs efforts for peace.

“But they have to understand that they and their country are doomed if they do not change their ways. The Pak army will have to ”play ball” if they have to feed their people and save their country,” he said.

He also asserted that his government was committed to providing a safe and stable government to the industry for its growth.

In the ceremony, Amarinder Singh also honoured 14 entrepreneurs with a cash award of Rs one lakh each and an appreciation certificate.