Punjab Police bust major international drug cartel

In a major blow to transnational narco-terror networks, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, in a coordinated operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan Police, has dismantled a significant international drug cartel with links to Pakistan and Canada.

A massive consignment of 60.302 kg of high-grade heroin was recovered near the India-Pakistan International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan, marking one of the biggest drug seizures in the region in recent months. The cartel was being operated by Pakistan-based smuggler Tanveer Shah in collaboration with Canada-based handler Joban Kaler.

The breakthrough came after a sustained intelligence-driven operation, which also led to the arrest of nine key operatives and hawala facilitators from multiple states – Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. These arrests are expected to uncover deeper linkages between international narcotic syndicates and domestic operatives.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a massive crackdown, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police, with the support of #BSF and #Rajasthan Police, dismantles a major international drug cartel operated by #Pak-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and #Canada based handler Joban Kaler and recovers a huge consignment of 60.302 Kg Heroin from near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan.”

“Nine key operatives & hawala operators arrested from across #Punjab, #Haryana, #Rajasthan & #JammuAndKashmir. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle international drug syndicates and protect Punjab from narco-terror,” he stated further.