Punjab police bust extortion racket, 7 arrested

Punjab police busted an extortion racket and arrested seven people including a key associate after a brief encounter, said an official on Saturday.

The police recovered four pistols from the possession of the arrested accused.

Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, IPS, posted on X, “In a major breakthrough Batala Police has busted an extortion racket operated by Harry Chattha and has arrested a key associate after a brief encounter police fired back in self-defence, in which the accused was shot in the leg.”

“Recovered 4 pistols used in the crime and 6 more people were arrested for providing logistical assistance and other support Punjab Police is committed to eradicating crime as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann,” he said further.

Earlier, Punjab police busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of the outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Gaurav Yadav, DGP posted on X and said, “The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings. Drones were used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan. Six pistols and 275 live cartridges were recovered from them. The BKI module was tasked with targeted killings. Drones were used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan.”

“Punjab police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Manm,” the DGP added.