Punjab Police bust cross-border drug and arms smuggling module with Pakistan links; 3 held, weapons, heroin seized

In a significant intelligence-led operation, the Counter Intelligence wing of Amritsar has unearthed a major cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with strong links to Pakistan. The operation led to the arrest of three operatives and the recovery of eight sophisticated weapons, one kilogram of heroin, Rs 2.9 lakh in drug proceeds, and a currency counting machine.

According to details shared by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on X, formerly Twitter, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, resident of village Saanke, Ferozepur; Kulwinder Singh, resident of village Langiana, Ferozepur, and Ashmandeep Singh, resident of Railway Road, Tarn Taran.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused were operating on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler. Their primary role was to facilitate the smuggling of weapon consignments across the Indo-Pak border and ensure their delivery to gangsters across Punjab, with the intent to escalate criminal activities in the state, further informed the DGP.

Among the arms recovered were high-end weapons, including Glock pistols and Chinese-manufactured firearms. The recovery of heroin and drug money further highlights the deep nexus between narcotics and illegal weapons trade in the region. An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, and further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network.

“The accused were tasked with distributing these weapons to gangsters across Punjab to fuel criminal activities. FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to unearth the entire network,” stated DGP Gaurav Yadav in the post, asserting that “@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling the drug and illegal arms nexus to build a #SafePunjab.”