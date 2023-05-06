Punjab Police arrests close-aide of gangster Mukhtar Ansari

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Walia, from SAS Nagar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused Jugnu Walia, who is a history-sheeter and facing number of criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc, was most-wanted by the UP Police in number of criminal cases and had a reward of Rs One lakh on his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The police have also recovered one .32 caliber pistol along with 6 live cartridges, foreign currency worth lakhs of rupees, one Skoda car and two walkie-talkie sets from his possession, he added.

Yadav said that acting on reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF headed by additional DGP Promod Ban carried out a special operation and have successfully arrested the accused Jugnu Walia from Mohali.

ADGP Promod Ban said further investigation is one after registering the first information report and more revelations are expected in the case.