Punjab Police arrests 5 members of Pak-backed BKI terror module

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police has busted yet another Pakistan-ISI backed terror-module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Shamsher alias Honey with the arrest of its five members including mastermind Abhijot Singh involved in lobbing hand-grenade at two police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday said: “By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved all the incidents of attacks on Police Establishments in the state.”

Other arrested four persons have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit alias Ghessi, Shubham and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala.

Police teams have also recovered two pistols including one sophisticated 9MM glock pistol and one .32 bore pistol from their possession.

The development came days after some persons hurled hand grenade at Ghaniae Ke Bangar Police Station in Batala on December 12 at around 10.20 pm, followed by attack on the Wadala Bangar Police Post in Gurdaspur on December 20 at around 9.30 pm.

Following the incidents, terrorist organisation BKI had used social media platform to claim the responsibility for these terror acts using separate social media posts.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused persons Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh have sustained bullet injuries, when both were taken for the recovery and they attacked police team to evade custody, in response the police acted in self-defense.

Both the accused persons have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Batala, where they are reported to be in stable condition, he added.

The DGP said that investigations are in progress to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.

Sharing more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Satinder Singh said that following the attack at police establishments, Batala Police has launched a special operation to trace the perpetrators.

Following the technical and human-based intels, Police teams under the supervision of SSP Batala Suhail Qasim Mir managed to track down all the accused persons and apprehend them, he added.

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said that further investigation is on and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.