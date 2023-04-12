Punjab Minority Commission ex-member, PA held in graft case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested former member of Punjab State Minority Commission Lal Hussain and his personal assistant, Mohabbat Meharban, for accepting a bribe of over Rs 10 lakh.

Hussain had served as a member of the state minority Commission from February 2020 to February 2023. Disclosing this on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the VB said this case has been registered against the duo after an investigation of an online complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line against both of them.

Giving details, he said the complainant Sandeep Kumar, resident of village Chanan Wala, Fazilka district alleged the accused demanded Rs 7 lakh per person to get a job in Wakf Board or recruitment as a constable under the direct quota of DGP Punjab for his brother, sister, brother-in-law, and friend.

The spokesperson said the accused had already taken Rs 10,49,500 in three installments. The complainant had recorded the conversation with Meharban in this regard and provided to the VB with the complaint as evidence.

The spokesperson said the Bureau has investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and registered a corruption case at VB police station at Mohali against both the duo after finding them guilty for demanding and accepting this bribe money.

Both the accused have been arrested and would be produced in the competent court at Mohali. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he added.