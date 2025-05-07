CBI apprehends two MCD officials among three in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three people, including two assistant health inspectors of Narela Zone of the MCD and a civilian, in connection with a bribery case, it said on Wednesday.

According to the investigating agency, the action followed a complaint registered with it on May 6 against Assistant Sanitary Inspector of the MCD and some other public servants for demanding bribery.

As per the complaint, the said officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 for issuing a trade licence in which the complainant had already given Rs 30,000 out of the pressure.

Further, the accused agreed to accept Rs 60,000 of the remaining amount of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and a person who projected himself as an Assistant Sanitary Inspector was caught red-handed. However, it was revealed that he was not any official but was accepting bribes on behalf of two accused public servants, both are Asst. Public Health Inspectors, MCD Narela Zone.

Later, the accused officials were also apprehended based on revelation from him.