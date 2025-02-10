Punjab labour dept goes digital; all services, industrial schemes now online

Punjab’s Labour Department has fully digitized all services and industrial schemes provided under various acts. Now, these services and schemes can be accessed with just one click.

Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday stated that several key services, including the approval of building plans, acceptance of stability certificates, factory registration, grant and renewal of licenses, license amendments, permission to employ women in night shifts, registration of principal employers, and the issuance of licenses to contractors, are now available online.

Advertisement

These services can be accessed through the official website https://pblabour.gov.in.

Advertisement

He further stated that various services, including the payment of the welfare fund, claims for benefits under the Punjab Labor Welfare Board, registration of construction sites and trade unions, submission of annual returns under labor laws, claims for benefits under the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and registration of shops and commercial establishments, can now be accessed online through the department’s website.

He also mentioned that the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has simplified the terms and conditions of various welfare schemes, including the Stipend Scheme, LTC Scheme, and Shagun Scheme.

Sond informed the Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has abolished two year service conditions of labourers under stipend schemes for their children.

The Minister pointed out that labourers could get the benefit of a stipend scheme from the day of making contributions. He also stated that the condition of the registered marriage certificate had also done away to get the benefit of the shagun scheme.

The Minister said now labourers could avail the benefit of shagun scheme by submitting photographs of religious places and religious personalities, who got the marriages solemnised.